Velus Jones Jr.’s injury status for the opener against the 49ers has been updated.

Velus Jones Jr. has been battling a hamstring injury the past couple of weeks and has been officially declared out for the season opener.

Bears rookie WR Velus Jones has been declared out for the team’s game today, per sources. pic.twitter.com/KZy10Ckta5 — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) September 11, 2022

Velus Jones Jr has been battling an injury throughout most of training camp. In the limited action he did make he showed the speed he has to make a difference for the Bears. Velus Jones Jr. ripped off a 49-yard-punt return against the Seahawks. He also was the talk of practice at Halas Hall when he was practicing.

Now though the 25-year-old receiver has been battling a hamstring injury which has delayed his debut. Hamstring injuries are the worst type of injuries for players who rely on speed. It remains to be seen how long it will take for Jones. Jr. to get back up to full speed.

His loss means one less weapon on the field for Justin Fields who has very few weapons to start with this year.

