The Chicago Bears managed to take their worst talent in the NFL since the 0-16 Detroit Lions and beat the San Francisco 49ers, a Super Bowl favorite.

The Chicago Bears got an exciting win over the second-best team in the NFC from the 2021 season. A game in which the Bears were supposed to resoundingly lose, they found a way to claw and fight their way back to a resounding victory.

Mike Martz called the Chicago Bears the least talented team in the NFL “perhaps since the 2008 Detroit Lions that went 0-16.” The Bears were supposed to be abysmal this season, the worst team in the league. Keyshawn Johnson said the Bears “have maybe two or three guys who would start on other teams in the NFL..”

And yet the Bears managed to pull of the game of the week upset over the 49ers.

Now the Bears need to take this momentum, clean up some things on offense and go out and beat the Green Bay Packers this week. If the Bears can beat the Packers they can turn the NFC North completely on its head, as so many people had the Bears finishing last and had the Packers in their familiar first place spot.

The importance of having the chance to start out the season 2-0 with a win on the road against the Packers hasn’t meant this much in quite some time.

