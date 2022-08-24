Justin Fields quarterback skills blasted by former Bears OC

Mike Martz is not impressed with Justin Fields

Justin Fields has much more to do to impress a former offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears. Fields struggled in his rookie season last year. Many fans and analysts have given Fields a pass since he worked in Matt Nagy’s incompetent system.

Former Bears offensive coordinator and the architect of “The Greatest Show On Turf”, Mike Martz, isn’t one of those analysts. Martz recently criticized Fields and the Bears in an article for the 33rd Team. Martz isn’t sure the Bears will provide an environment for Fields to improve enough to be a thriving quarterback:

Then there’s Chicago’s Justin Fields. Fields is a guy that makes a lot of mistakes and is not particularly accurate at times. He’s not a quick read-and-react guy, and he’s on a horrendous team. It’s going to be a rough career for (Fields) there. And I’ve seen a lot of really good players go to bad teams, and then their career just never takes off, and I think that’s what will happen with Fields. It’s going to take a long time for them to get talent there. He needs to be on a good football team behind really good players for a couple of years to learn how to play the position. And, when you put a guy behind a bad offensive line and you have no talent at wide receiver and you tell him to just go make big plays, he’s going to learn bad habits. You start doing stupid stuff just trying to survive.

Justin Fields needs more help

Martz knows about developing young quarterbacks, as he helped Kurt Warner when he was with the Rams. Warner had a lot of help around him there. Fields doesn’t have that luxury. Interestingly, Martz thinks it will be a “long time” before the Bears get him talent. The team will have money to spend next year. But will elite talent want to come?

General manager Ryan Poles has failed to acquire elite help for Fields this offseason. It’s not suitable for Fields development to be stuck behind a frail offensive line of gutless wonders. The Bears need to add some pieces to the roster before the season starts, so Fields has the opportunity to succeed and have a fair evaluation.

