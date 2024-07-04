Newest Hard Knocks installment mentions Chicago Bears running back

Hard Knocks: Offseason With the New York Giants premiered this past Tuesday on HBO. This is the newest installment of the popular show that will follow the Giants’ offseason in preparation for their upcoming 100th season as a franchise. Even with the focus on New York, there was mention of one of the Chicago Bears’ newest stars, which is sure to induce excitement for Bears fans.

In one particular scene during the show, Giants staff gave rave reviews regarding former Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift. The Giants were planning to move on from Saquon Barkley, who had been the team’s main running back since they drafted him second overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

As many teams are now doing, the Giants were considering a running-back-by-commitee approach rather than paying Barkley a massive contract. Looking at potential replacements in the free agent pool, D’Andre Swift stood out the most to Giants personell, who gave impressive feedback about the young back.

“This guy, from a physical talent standpoint can make up some of the things you lose with Saquon from an explosiveness standpoint, from a pass game standpoint,” said Giants Director of Pro Scouting Chris Rossetti.

Swift, who was signed by the Chicago Bears this past offseason, was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. After three seasons in Detroit, Swift was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles where he played last season.

This breakdown of D'Andre Swift by the NY Giants from Hard Knocks has me even more excited about his potential in #DaBears offense! 😤 @BN_Bears pic.twitter.com/V67wckyllG — Michael Bolling (@mikealexbolling) July 3, 2024

Chris Rossetti was indeed correct in his review of Swift’s ability in the passing game. In his three seasons with the Lions, Swift racked up 156 receptions for 1,198 yards and 7 touchdowns. Not to ignore his contributions on the ground, Swift added 18 rushing touchdowns and 1,680 rushing yards in those three seasons as well.

Rossetti also hinted at the idea that Swift is still not considered a featured back in terms of carries.

“If you’re signing him, he’s going to be more of a package player,” Rossetti said. “You’re going to pair him with somebody.”

This comes after The Eagles featured Swift on the ground more last year, as he garnered 78 more rushing attempts (229) than his previous high in Detroit (151). He had more carries than Kyren Williams, David Montgomery, and Kenneth Walker, all of whom are featured backs on their respective teams. This resulted in a downtick in receiving opportunities, but just showed how well-rounded his game is. Swift earned his first Pro Bowl selection last season after finishing with a career-high 1,049 rushing yards and 6 total touchdowns.

Ironically enough, Saquon Barkley wound up signing with the Eagles on a three-year, $37.75 million deal. The Giants let Barkley walk and still missed out on signing Swift. They wound up replacing Barkley with former Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary, who they signed to a three-year, $16.5 million deal.

Chicago Bears have high hopes for D’Andre Swift

The Chicago Bears are very high on Swift, and the three-year, $24 million contract they signed him to in the offseason reflects that. At just 25 years old, Swift is right in his prime, and the fact that the Bears still have Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson in the mix only gives the Bears more options on how to use him.

If Rossetti’s assessment on Swift is indicative of what’s to come, Bears fans have reason to be excited for the running game in 2024. The primary ‘Hard Knocks’ installment featuring the Chicago Bears could give us even more insight on Swift. Look for the premiere Tuesday, August 6, at 8 p.m. CT on HBO and Max.

