NFL Insider Albert Breer was on the Kap and J-Hood show and hinted that a high-profile former NFL coach considers the Chicago Bears to be his dream job.

Albert Beer was talking Chicago Bears football on the Kap and J-Hood show this morning on ESPN radio Chicago and the subject came up about a potential Bears coaching search for the 2024 season.

The hosts asked if Breer has Jim Harbaugh in his phone to which Breer responded “no comment” which fired up the hosts into believing that Breer does in fact have an insider connection with Harbaugh.

The conversation then went into Harbaugh’s identity as a coach and how his system and culture and leadership has followed him in his three coaching tenures in his career. Harbaugh has developed the system and culture of football at Stanford where he rebuilt the Cardinal, in San Francisco where he took the 49ers to the playoffs for three straight years and in Michigan where the Wolverines are on the verge of back-to-back college football playoff appearances.

Breer went to to talk about how Harbaugh would fit in with Chicago Bears the same way he does currently in Michigan stating.

“To me it makes all the sense in the world to bring him home and I think he would view the Chicago Bears as a dream job too, just the same way like, for him MIchigan was Bo Schembechler’s old job, and I think to him the Bears would be Mike Ditka’s old seat.”

Harbaugh played QB under Bo Schembechler and saw him as his coaching idol and the chance to rebuild Michigan’s legacy to the level it was under the iconic Schembechler was of big draw for the former Wolverine.

From there Harbaugh was drafted by Mike Ditka to the Chicago Bears to be the franchise quarterback in Chicago. There was friction between the two, but there was also a level of respect.

There are however lingering questions between conflict between Kevin Warren and Harbaugh when they were both in the Big-10 one as President and the other as a high-profile head coach. Could that relationship be mended?

Additionally, there is the ongoing investigation into Harbaugh and sending football analysts out to view games and steal signs of future opponents to gain a competitive advantage which may lead to his dismissal from Ann Arbor.

Harbaugh would be an ideal fit to completely transform the franchise. He’s the type of strong personality type the Bears haven’t had since Ditka and it was that personality type that George Halas had as well. Coaches need to have the respect from the players and a sense of professionalism, leadership, and direction that never waivers.

Harbaugh would ideally suit the change that’s needed away from the rudderless, moronic and downright weird coaching tenure of Matt Eberflus.

