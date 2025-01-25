Chicago Bears new head coach vows to accomplish an unprecedented feat

The Chicago Bears got exactly what they wanted when they hired Ben Johnson to be their next head coach after a grueling interview process.

Johnson is a young, energetic, offensive-minded coach who is exceptional at designing and scheming up plays that bring the best out of his offensive weapons.

Now that Johnson is here, he will have the hard task of overhauling this Bears offensive and get it on par with what he had over in Detroit. Johnson will also look to help Caleb Williams accomplish something that has never been done by a Bears quarterback.

Ben Johnson vows to help Caleb Williams set a Chicago Bears record

Johnson was recently interviewed on the Breakfast Ball Podcast where he was asked point blank by host Danny Perkins if he would be the coach that finally has a Bears quarterback throw for over 4,000 yards and have 30 or more touchdowns in a season.

“Will you please promise that at some point during Ben Johnson’s tenure the Bears will have a 4,000 passing yards and 30 passing TDs quarterback?” — “Will you please promise that at some point during Ben Johnson’s tenure the Bears will have a 4,000 passing yards and 30 passing TDs quarterback?” @DannyParkins “We’re getting it done. No question.” — Ben Johnson

This would be amazing being that neither feat has been accomplished before in the history of the Bears. Former Bears Quarterback Erik Kramer currently holds the Bears single-season record for passing yards in a season with 3,838 as well as the single season record for touchdowns in a season with 29 that he set back in 1995.

Johnson was the primary reason why the Detroit Lions were either the best or one of the best offenses in the NFL and why they were tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for having the best record at 15-2. Since joining the Lions as their offensive coordinator Johnson was the coach key in helping Lions quarterback Jared Goff get over the 4,000-yard mark in his first season as OC with Goff only throwing for 3,245 yards and 19 touchdowns without Johnson.

Johnson can do the same for Williams

In his first season in the NFL after being the number one overall pick Caleb Williams had an outstanding rookie campaign. Starting all 17 of the Bears games Williams threw for 20 touchdowns with only 6 interceptions, with a completion percentage of 62.5%, with also leading the league in sacks with 68 due to a poor offensive line. Williams also managed to throw for 3,541 yards which is a Chicago Bears rookie quarterback record and ranking fifth all time in Bears history.

With Johnson’s help, Williams certainly can accomplish the feat of throwing over 4,000 yards and 30+ touchdowns and cement himself in Bears history as one of their better quarterbacks. Having weapons like receivers Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore certainly help Williams chances as well as having D’Andre Swift in the back field to throw off the defense from the pass from time to time being one of the better running backs in the league.

Excited to see what happens next year

Now that Williams has a full year in the NFL under his belt, he will know what to expect for next year entering his sophomore season.

With Johnson at the helm to help mold and work alongside Williams like he said he wanted in a head coach; all signs point toward Williams possibly getting talked about for being in the discussion for next year’s MVP voting.

As for right now, the Bears have their man in Johnson and Williams can get busy getting to work to come back ready to lead the Bears to the playoffs next year.

