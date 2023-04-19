Breaking: Chicago Bears Announce New Staff Hire For 2023

The Chicago Bears are a week away from the 2023 NFL Draft. That means OTAs are right around the corner. On Wednesday afternoon, the Bears announced a hire to help that department.

The Chicago Bears hire their next director of video operations

According to a statement by the Bears, the team hired Darby Dunnagan as their new director of video operations.

We have hired Darby Dunnagan as our Director of Video Operations. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 19, 2023

Per the statement, Dunnagan will take over for Dave Hendrickson, who spent 28 years with the Bears and will retire in June. Dunnagan is the first female director of video operations for the Bears. She held the same title at Northwestern before her most recent job title of director of player development. According to her profile on Northwestern’s website, Dunnagan had been with the school since 2013. She served as the Collegiate Sports Video Association president for two years.

General manager Ryan Poles released a statement welcoming Dunnagan to the organization:

“We are excited to welcome Darby in to lead our video operations,” general manager Ryan Poles said in a press release Wednesday. “Her leadership, experience and track record make her a great addition to our organization, and we can’t wait to see how she helps our players, coaches and staff. This role is critical to our preparation and Darby has the traits to help us at a high level. We also want to thank Dave for his contributions to the club and wish him well in retirement.”

Dunnagan will join the Chicago Bears with plenty of experience in video. She worked on the video staff during her undergraduate years at the University of Virginia.

