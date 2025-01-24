New Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson is off to a fast start building his coaching staff.

It looks like there could be a common theme with who he is hiring as well. The Bears are reportedly adding two former NFL veterans to their coaching staff. Johnson has a type, and that type is veteran coaches who have had plenty of experience playing in the NFL.

The Chicago Bears are adding Antwaan Randel El

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed in a post on X, that the Bears will be adding Antwan Randle El to their staff.

“Bears are working to finalize a deal to make former Lions WR coach Antwaan Randle El their new assistant head coach/wr coach, per source. Randle El is following Ben Johnson to Chicago. “

Randle El served as the Lions’ wide receivers coach from 2021 till the end of the 2024 season and played a huge part in the development of Lions stars Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Randle El also played in the NFL for 8 years, winning a Super Bowl with the Steelers and earning first-team All-Pro in 2005.

This is an excellent hire as Randle El brings years of NFL experience to the Chicago Bears staff and also has proved he is great at developing players at the wide receiver position.

The Bears also are hiring a former rival player

It has also been confirmed by Patrik Walker of the Dallas Cowboys, that their assistant head coach/defensive backs coach Al Harris will be joining the Bears coaching staff as well.

“Harris has agreed to terms with the Chicago Bears to join them as their passing game coordinator for 2025 and beyond, tapped by incoming head coach Ben Johnson, returning to the familiar confines of the NFC North where he spent eight seasons of his All-Pro and Pro Bowl career with the Green Bay Packers.”

Harris will be coming to his former rival. Harris is most known for his 14-year career in the NFL, spending eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Harris was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 2021. He has plenty of coaching experience, having stints with the Dolphins and Chiefs before joining the Cowboys from 2020 to 2024.

Having coaches with years of experience will be a huge benefit for the Chicago Bears

The Bears choosing to add multiple well-respected coaches with NFL experience will benefit them in 2025. Having coaches with NFL experience will bring a great perspective to the coaching staff and will be able to help first-time head coach Ben Johnson with many important in-game decisions.

