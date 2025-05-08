Chicago Bears’ Jaylon Johnson reveals eye-opening 2025 expectations

For all the changes the Chicago Bears have made to their organization, cornerback Jaylon Johnson remains as one of the leaders on defense. Emerging as one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL, the Bears have built their secondary around him.

Heading into 2025, Johnson will be tasked with shutting down opposing team’s best receiver. It’s a role he has thrived in, turning his side of the field into a black hole. Pass defense was one of the few strengths of Chicago’s 2024 season, predominantly due to the presence of Johnson.

But the cornerback isn’t satisfied with the numbers he has put up. He knows he needs to continue evolving for the Bears and their defense to get back on track. Which is why Johnson has set incredibly lofty goals for himself as he enters his sixth NFL season, via Speak.

“I want to have seven interceptions, three forced fumbles, 10 turnovers at least,” Johnson said. “I want to have no touchdowns given up, no games over 50 yards. First-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl again. I want to get into the end zone three times.”

Jaylon Johnson is true force for Chicago Bears defense

If Johnson were to hit all of their goals, not only would he be considered arguably the best cornerback in the NFL, but the Bears defense as a whole would earn a massive boost. They may be some pretty high expectations, but Johnson has given Chicago no reason to believe he can’t reach them.

Over his five-year career with the Bears, the cornerback has racked up 214 tackles, 49 passes defended and six interceptions. He is coming off of back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons, setting new career-high in 2023 with four picks, taking one back to the house. During the 2024 campaign, Johnson ranked 19/222 with a 76.2 grade from Pro Football Focus.

That season, the Bears as a whole ranked 27th, allowing 354.3 yards per game. However, their pass defense ranked 16th, allowing 217.9 YPG. While 16th won’t hang any banners, it’s at least a sign that Chicago has a strong secondary in place. While the future at safety is in question, there are no doubts about CB1.

Still, Johnson will need to continue to put in the work to be considered amongst the NFL greats. In terms of his expectations, the cornerback will essentially need to double his output from his prior six seasons. Going from seven interceptions over six years to all in one campaign will be no easy task, even for a player of Johnson’s caliber.

But as Ben Johnson steps in as head coach, he is going to want playmakers all over the gridiron. Johnson has proven to be an elite lock down cornerback, suffocating top receiving weapons. If he can also continue to develop into a ballhawk, that’ll only make him more dynamic as a defender.

The Bears will have plenty of questions to answer come training camp. But who leads the secondary won’t be one of them. Johnson has been on a Pro Bowl warpath over his past two seasons. Now, he is expecting a campaign truly legendary in 2025.

