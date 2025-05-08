Chicago Bears have another underrated problem brewing on defense

The Chicago Bears have their most complete roster since Ryan Poles took over as general manager in 2025. Should Caleb Williams have a strong second season in the league under first-year head coach Ben Johnson, the Bears will play at least one meaningful game in January if not more.

Following the draft, the Bears have been linked to help at a few positions to boost the roster before training camp. Chicago doesn’t have a sure thing at running back and could use more depth at safety and defensive end.

The Chicago Bears need depth at linebacker

However, Aaron Schatz of ESPN thinks the Bears might be overlooking a position this offseason. He named the linebacker position as Chicago’s biggest need at this point.

“The Bears don’t have a clear No. 3 linebacker,” Schatz wrote. “Their No. 3 ‘backer from last season (Jack Sanborn) is now in Dallas. That leaves very little behind veterans T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds.

“Fourth-round rookie Ruben Hyppolite II might be counted on right away, a tough ask for a player drafted far ahead of where he was projected to go. Other options include Amen Ogbongbemiga, who played only 15 defensive snaps last season, and Noah Sewell, who played just five.”

Can Ruben Hyppolite develop fast enough in training camp?

The Bears invested in the linebacker group this offseason, giving Edwards a two-year deal worth $20 million before drafting Hyppolite on Day 3.

Chicago shouldn’t trust that Hyppolite can take care of the LB3 job this season. He was a reach for the Bears in the fourth round, and many scouts believe his ceiling is as a backup or special teams player.

Maybe defensive coordinator Dennis Allen can develop him into something more, but that could be years away.

Sewell, a fifth-round pick in 2023, appears to be one of the players set to be on the bubble in training camp.

C.J. Mosley. Shaq Thompson, De’Vondre Campbell, Eric Kendricks, and Zach Cunningham are all intriguing free agent linebackers the Bears could consider adding before training camp.

