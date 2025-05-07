Chicago Bears defensive draft pick molded game after franchise legend

When Chicago Bears fans think of defensive franchise icons, Mike Singletary is one of the first names that comes to mind. While it would be difficult for the Bears to ever find another Singletary, they’ve at least added a player who is trying to mold his game after the legendary linebacker.

Chicago selected Ruben Hyppolite II with the No. 132 overall pick in the fourth-round. He was an unheralded prospect, not being invited to the combine and being on very few draft boards. However, Hyppolite caught the eye of new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, helping his Chicago selection come to fruition.

Now it’s up to the linebacker to prove why the Bears used a fourth-round pick on him. As Hyppolite gets acclimated to the NFL, he has been watching old clips of Singletary to learn his habits on and off the field, via The Sick Podcast with Adam Rank.

“I’ve been watching interviews and highlights of him since I can remember,” Hyppolite said of Singletary. “He always had them big eyes in that helmet. I credit a lot of the way I play the game to watching him and hearing him speak.”

“NaVorro Bowman was an analyst at Maryland in 2023. A lot of his drills and a lot of the things he taught me came from Coach Singletary. It’s a lot of those things that I still take in and apply to this day.”

Bears 4th round pick @rubenknows1 credits a lot of his game to Bears legend Mike Singletary 👀#thesickpodcast @adamrank pic.twitter.com/y7PsLq2tgR — The Sick Podcast with Adam Rank (@sickpodadamrank) May 5, 2025

Ruben Hyppolite II wants to be next great Chicago Bears linebacker

TJ Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds will continue to lead Chicago’s linebacking core entering 2025. Edwards even received an extension through 2027. But behind them are unproven options such as Noah Sewell and Amen Ogbongbemiga. Hyppolite will have an opportunity to carve out a key role as a rookie.

Just looking at the stats is why Hyppolite has been considered such a puzzling draft pick. Over his five years with Maryland, the linebacker racked up 236 tackles, six passes defended, three sacks and an interception. As a senior, he tied his career-best in tackles (66), made his lone interception and set a new career-high in TFLs with seven.

But the Bears couldn’t resist adding Hyppolite to the franchise after seeing his Pro Day. The linebacker ran an unheard of 4.39 40-yard dash. Getting that kind of speed from the linebacker position would give Chicago a completely different dynamic on defense.

Ultimately, there’s a reason Hyppolite was so unheard of earning the draft. Allen and company will be tasked with molding his game to the NFL level and continuing to refine his technique. But if they can maximize his unique athleticism, Chicago may have found a diamond in the rough in Hyppolite.

Singletary was transcendent during his time with the Bears, ultimately being named Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998. By watching him, Hyppolite is understanding how to play and act as a successful NFL linebacker. Furthermore, he has learned the history of Chicago’s defense and what the Monsters of the Midway were all about.

As Ben Johnson and Allen come to town, they’re looking to welcome back the Bears explosive brand of defense. With Hyppolite now in the fold, Chicago knows they at least have an athletic building block to work with.

