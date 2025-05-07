D’Andre Swift dealt fantasy football warning despite Chicago Bears draft decision

With the Chicago Bears not taking a running back until the seventh-round of the 2025 NFL Draft, D’Andre Swift is still locked into his lead role. However, a lot can change during training camp. Head coach Ben Johnson is surely evaluating all aspects of the roster before making his debut.

Johnson does have experience working with Swift during their time on the Detroit Lions. He surely has considered how he wants to use the running back in the offense. However, Swift will need to improve on his 3.8 yards per attempt if he wants to remain in his lead role.

There’s also a chance, a quite likely one to some, that the Bears bring in extra rushing help. Whether free agency or the trade market, Chicago has been connected to some of the biggest names available. So while Swift may be sitting pretty for now based on the Bears current depth chart, Alex Kay of Bleacher Report still thinks fantasy football players should be wary before adding the running back.

“Despite not having much competition for touches and a new offensive-minded coaching staff helmed by Ben Johnson—whose tenure as the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator began during Swift’s final season with the club—fantasy managers should be wary of investing too much draft capital into Chicago’s current RB1,” Kay wrote.

“While Swift is not being extremely overvalued, his current ADP of 69 (RB24) is a tad too optimistic. He may be worth nabbing in the sixth-round range later in the offseason if the Bears don’t end up adding a quality veteran, but managers will want to monitor the situation in the Windy City closely.”

“Keep an eye on things and stay far away from Swift if Chicago lands a back who could ultimately emerge as a starter or high-usage RB2 during training camp,” Kay concluded. Ben Johnson must revolutionize Chicago Bears run game The Bears ‘let the draft board talk to them,’ as general manager Ryan Poles put it. Because of that, Chicago missed out on all the top running backs in the class. While it was puzzling to see the Bears not be more aggressive for a running back, maybe it’s because they have confidence in Swift having a bounce back campaign. Still, even if Swift thrives behind Chicago’s new-look offensive line, the Bears need more than just him in their running back room. Poles has spoken highly of current backup Roschon Johnson, who matched Swift’s six rushing touchdowns in 2024. However, Johnson hasn’t received over 100 carries in a single season yet. He may take a step forward in 2025, but it’d be a surprise to see him truly take over the backfield. When it comes to outside additions, the Bears find themselves in a tricky spot. Free agents like JK Dobbins and Nick Chubb are available, but they come with lengthy injury histories. Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker could be on the trade block, but they would cost valuable draft capital. Working in Chicago’s favor is the roster crunch down. When teams move to 53 players, valuable running backs will become available. Then, the Bears may have a chance to bolster their backfield. Until then, Swift is poised to once again be the lead man. Having three new offensive lineman and a head coach like Johnson on his side will only boost his potential. However, the running back is a risky fantasy football bet unless he proves he can gain more than just 3.8 yards a carry.

