How Ben Johnson can end Chicago Bears ‘days in the dumps’

Ben Johnson’s arrival has been front-run by optimism that the Chicago Bears‘ fortunes are about to change.

After all, Johnson was the mastermind behind what became one of the most prolific offenses across the NFL during his time with the Detroit Lions, and general manager Ryan Poles and the front office have built what has the potential to be an explosive offense around second-year quarterback Caleb Williams.

Even if veteran receiver Keenan Allen is elsewhere this fall, Williams’ arsenal still saw major upgrades thanks to the arrivals of incoming rookies Colston Loveland, Luther Burden III, and Kyle Monangai.

Chicago’s bolstered collection of skill players added during the draft land in the Windy City after Poles and Co. fortified an offensive line that allowed 68 sacks last season in front of Williams, potentially as the foundation of a rapid turnaround.

How Ben Johnson can lead the Chicago Bears into better days

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan put together a list of each team’s biggest reason for optimism this season, with Johnson’s arrival sparking the most excitement for the Bears.

“Arguably, the biggest addition throughout this entire offseason,” Sullivan writes for CBS. “Was the Chicago Bears landing Ben Johnson as head coach. In just his first offseason at the helm, you can already see his imprint on the roster with Chicago bolstering its offensive line and adding an array of weapons for second-year quarterback Caleb Williams.

“Johnson has shown us during his days as the Lions’ offensive coordinator that he’s a tremendous play caller, and that is widely expected to translate to being a head coach. Chicago’s days in the dumps may be a thing of the past.”

Johnson was the most coveted head coaching candidate of this offseason, for a reason, and if he can elevate an offense that finished dead-last in the NFL while averaging just 284.6 yards and 18.2 points per game, it will go a long way towards altering the franchise’s trajectory and perhaps breaking the Bears’ postseason drought.

The pieces are in place for Williams to lead a renaissance, and if Johnson lives up to the lofty expectations that met him on arrival, the Bears could become a surprise contender this fall.

Chicago Bears’ newest defensive draft pick gets firm position message Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE