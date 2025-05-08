Chicago Bears’ newest defensive draft pick gets firm position message

After going offense with their first three selections of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears finally took at defense player at pick No. 62. Now, defensive lineman Shemar Turner is expected to become a key piece of Chicago’s foundation.

During his time at Texas A&M, Turner played all over the defensive line. He was one of only five FBS players with 200+ snaps at all five defensive line positions over his four years in college, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. Once he arrived to Chicago, many suspected that Turner would continue playing a versatile role.

However, Turner was officially listed as a defensive tackle when he was drafted. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune argues he should remain at the position.

“There may be a chance that Turner lines up at defensive end in occasional (see: rare) pass-rushing situations. I could see that happening once in a while,” Biggs wrote. “But Turner — whom the team lists at 6-3, 290 pounds — is a defensive tackle. If things go well, he will develop nicely behind Grady Jarrett and become a stalwart three-technique. Jarrett signed a three-year contract, but you’re essentially looking at a two-year, $30 million deal with a team option for 2027 for a 32-year-old entering his 11th season.”

“The Bears need to coach up Turner at tackle and let him develop there,” Biggs continued. “Defensive end could be a position they look to supplement later this year — before training camp or potentially after roster cuts. There aren’t a lot of great options right now in terms of unemployed pass rushers.”

Shemar Turner gives Chicago Bears defensive line depth

One of Chicago’s biggest needs entering the draft was pass rush help. Leaving the event without a defensive end, Turner’s name was immediate brought up as a potential option. While he could sub in, he doesn’t seem likely to play as versatile of a role as he did with the Aggies. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is sure to have some tricks up his sleeve, but Turner is in line to be one of the Bears’ top defensive tackles in short order.

Veteran Grady Jarrett will shore up the position in the short-term. Signing to a $43.5 million deal, he’ll be crucial in not only Chicago’s run defense, but being a true vocal leader on the Bears. But as Biggs points out, Jarrett may not be long for the Windy City. Turner can learn under the veteran and eventually replace him once Jarrett’s contract runs over.

Over his four years with Texas A&M, the defensive lineman racked up 115 tackles, 24 for a loss and 10 sacks. His best season came as a junior, when Turner set new career-highs in TFLs (11) and sacks (six). He even forced two fumbles for the first time in his career. Ultimately, Turner was named Second-team All-SEC.

Turner will need to bulk up, and the Bears will need to hammer in proper technique. But there is a clear line of ascension for the defensive lineman. Leaning behind Jarrett should only make him a better player too. Overall, while Turner might line up on the edge at times to give opposing offensive lineman a different look, expect him to spend most of his time on the interior of the defensive line.

Chicago Bears’ Jaylon Johnson reveals eye-opening 2025 expectations Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE