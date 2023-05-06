BREAKING: Chicago Bears sign 2 players out of rookie minicamp

Two undrafted rookie free agents have made a good impression this weekend on the Chicago Bears coaching staff. The Chicago Bears held their first minicamp practice on Friday afternoon. By Saturday afternoon, the Bears signed a safety and offensive lineman.

The Chicago Bears sign two players

According to Shark Sports Management, the Bears signed Notre Dame offensive guard Josh Lugg.

According to his profile on Sports Illustrated, Lugg was with the Notre Dame program for six seasons. He played for the team for five seasons. Lugg played some tackle but found his home at right guard.

The Bears also added to their depth at secondary.

According to Kevin Fishbain with The Athletic, the Bears signed Louisiana cornerback Braden Trahan.

The Bears are signing safety Bralen Trahan after his tryout at rookie minicamp. He had four interceptions last season at Louisiana. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) May 6, 2023

Trahan is an intriguing get for the Bears. He has been picking quarterbacks off in college for a while. He recorded four interceptions in 2022.

These two made an impact in their first two days in the NFL. We’ll see how they progress through OTAs this spring. The Bears had a successful UDFA last season with linebacker Jack Sanborn.

