Report: Matt Eberflus sent a strong message to several Chicago Bears veterans about playing time

Jobs are on the line this offseason as the Chicago Bears head into rookie minicamp this weekend. That’s the atmosphere head coach Matt Eberflus seems to be setting up in early May. The Bears need to make profound changes after their disastrous 3-14 record last year that earned them the league’s worst record. General manager Ryan Poles made several selections in last week’s draft that should compete for starting positions this year.

Matt Eberflus hints several Chicago Bears starting jobs are up for grabs

Those rookies haven’t earned any starting spots yet. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams said Friday that the starting three-technique position was still Justin Jones. But Eberflus hinted Friday that starting positions would be up for grabs through training camp this summer.

According to Kevin Fishbain with The Athletic, Eberflus was asked Friday about Poles picking competition at running back, wide receiver, and cornerback in the draft for this season and how that affects returning starters. Eberflus thinks the rising talent on the roster is better overall for the team and quoted Charles Tillman’s message on longevity in the NFL:

“You’ve got to be a fiery competitor to stay in this league.”

Matt Eberflus was asked about the Bears drafting players at RB, WR, CB and what it means for the returning vets at those spots. Said that increasing talent means more competition, and one of Peanut's messages was, "You've got to be a fiery competitor to stay in this league." — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) May 5, 2023

The Bears would be a much better team if Roschon Johnson, Tyler Scott, and Tyrique Stevenson could play better than their returning peers did last year. The team didn’t have enough talent on their squad last year. I think everyone in the locker room understands that.

None of those returning players want to give up their spots though, especially to a rookie. Hopefully, the spirit of competition will field a team that can win more games this year. Veteran, rookie, or insert from free agency, Bears fans want to see the team be relevant in January again.

