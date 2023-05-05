Chicago Bears defensive coordinator makes announcement on plans for 3-technique

One of the questions many fans and analysts had after the draft last weekend was what the Chicago Bears’ plans were this season for the three-technique. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams answered where the Bears currently stand at that position in his press conference Friday.

The three-technique is crucial to head coach Matt Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams’ base 4-3 defense. Eberflus has called that defensive tackle spot the “engine” of his defense. That defensive tackle must force the running game into the lanes of their speedy linebackers. They also need to win their one-on-one matchup with an interior offensive lineman to cause problems in pass protection.

The Chicago Bears drafted competition at DT

General manager Ryan Poles passed over a sure disrupter in Jalen Carter last Thursday night, preferring to lockdown Justin Fields exterior pass protection rather than risk Carter’s character concerns. Poles chose defensive tackles Gervon Dexter Sr. and Zacch Pickens on Day 2 of the draft. Williams provided the first update on where the defensive line is after the draft.

According to Kevin Fishbain with The Athletic, Williams said the Bears’ current three-technique is Justin Jones. Echoing what Poles said after Dexter was drafted, Williams hinted the rookies would provide a strong rotation for the defensive line.

Asked about the three-technique, Bears DC Alan Williams said, "We have a three-technique. And that's Justin (Jones). He added, "Every great defensive line in the NFL, they have a wave of guys that go in and out. … We need a good rotation of defensive linemen." — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) May 5, 2023

Many media members felt Jones was the Bears’ best defensive lineman last season. Grades from Pro Football Focus wouldn’t make that sound as sexy, as he earned a 45.5 overall score the previous season. Jones’ pass-rushing score was slightly better than his overall grade, and he made three sacks last season. But Jones was far from a dominant force last season.

Jones will need to progress to keep his job this season

Jones didn’t have much help last season, and the Bears’ current setup with the defensive end position isn’t much better than in 2022. Free agent defensive tackle Andrew Billings will be a step up at the one-tech this season, but Jones will have to improve from last year if he wants to keep his job safe from two rookies who can be dangerous if Eberflus’ staff can develop them.

This will be a major test for Eberlus and Williams in coaching development. Either Jones needs to be a much better player in 2023, or one of the new Bears rookies needs to earn the starting three-tech job and make a larger impact on the defense.

