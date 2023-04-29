Chicago Bears admit they have one fatal flaw with roster after 2023 draft

Chicago Bears fans who suffered through the 2022 season should feel much better after this draft. General manager Ryan Poles brought in solid draft picks at positions he knew the Bears needed this offseason. The Bears’ offensive line should be improved next season. The defensive tackle position should lean towards being a strength on the defense by the end of the season. But there’s one position Poles isn’t satisfactory with after the 2023 NFL Draft was completed Saturday night.

The Chicago Bears need a pass rush

Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus held a press conference with reporters following the draft. Poles acknowledged that the Chicago Bears have a serious problem with defensive ends. According to Courtney Cronin with EPSN, reporters asked him about not taking a defensive end in this year’s class. Poles knew the position is a weakness but said the Bears didn’t have the means to address the position thus far in the offseason:

“I think you want to fix everything immediately but it’s got to work the right way. The right players got to be there that fit our scheme. They want to be here. So, we can’t fix everything at a high level in one swoop. So we are aware of our strengths and weaknesses and we’re going to be opportunistic. That’s why we’ve done what we’ve done and we still have flexibility to do what we need to do to improve in different areas and if that’s the area that we improve moving forward we do. If that opportunity doesn’t open up, then we’ll just continue to do what we’re doing but there’s also drafts next year and we’ve set ourselves up nicely for that, too.”

Poles on why the Bears haven't been able to fortify the DE position: "I think you want to fix everything immediately but it’s got to work the right way. The right players got to be there that fit our scheme. They want to be here. So, we can’t fix everything at a high level in one — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) April 30, 2023

Some Chicago Bears fans are annoyed with the draft

Many Bears fans on social media appeared annoyed that Poles didn’t take a defensive end in the draft. The concerns mounted as Poles added a third defensive tackle to the class on Day 3. One understands the situation at defensive end, but if the Bears stabilize the defensive tackle position, it will be easier for the team to concentrate on the next piece for the defense, the defensive end position.

What’s concerning about Poles’ answer is the clock he’s giving the Bears fans and his coaching staff. Poles doesn’t have unlimited time to get his roster right. Waiting until next year’s draft could mean the Bears take a project defensive end in the 2024 draft.

The Chicago Bears had the worst pass rush in the league last season. And while the defensive tackles Poles took should help that grade a little, the Bears’ current offseason moves shouldn’t move the pass-rushing needle much. How much time does Poles think he has to get help rushing the passer?

Eberflus needs help with the defense

Eberflus needs quality defense ends for his defense. The Bears went 3-14 with a lack of talent on the defensive line last year. The defense started to fall apart when the team traded defensive end, Robert Quinn. The two defensive ends the Bears signed in free agency this offseason were backups on their former teams. Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams could be on the hook if Poles can’t find players in his “opportunistic” window.

Poles doesn’t seem to want to budge on taking band-aids to help the team get by. There are several options for the Bears in free agency at defensive end, but Poles indicated the Bears might stay away from those players this offseason.

“I’ve talked about it a hundred times, but you try to stay disciplined, do the right thing and not panic and do something that’s going to hurt us down the road.

“I think that has paid off for us and it will continue to. You’re looking for that marriage, for everything to work out the way it should. Knowing it’s not going to be perfect, but for certain things to line up the right way, from talent, age, production, all that.” "I think that has paid off for us and it will continue to. You’re looking for that marriage, for everything to work out the way it should. Knowing it’s not going to be perfect, but for certain things to line up the right way, from talent, age, production, all that." — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) April 30, 2023 Bears chairman George McCaskey told fans in March they needed to be patient with the rebuild. It could be another draft before the Bears have a defense that can sack another team’s quarterback. For More Chicago Sports: Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected] To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE