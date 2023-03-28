REPORT: George McCaskey Hints Chicago Bears Rebuild Won’t Be Over This Offseason

George McCaskey talks about the Chicago Bears’ lengthy rebuild

The Chicago Bears most-recent rebuild started when general manager Ryan Poles was hired to clean Ryan Pace’s mess last offseason. Poles spent last season stripping down the non-contender of assets and setting the team up for future success via the draft. Bears chairman George McCaskey spoke with reporters Tuesday evening at the Annual League Meeting and warned fans the team might not be a contender this fall.

According to Courtney Cronin with ESPN, McCaskey said he trusted Poles’ plan to turn the Bears into a championship-caliber franchise. He offered a warning to Bears fans:

“I’m not a patient person and we’re not asking Bears fans to be unusually patient but Ryan, like Kevin, has done the background work and has the thoughtful, measured approach which we believe is ultimately going to be successful.”

Poles inherited a mess

The Bears earned the league’s worst record in Poles’ first season. Poles had no first-round picks and a mountain of dead cap to deal with in 2022. He came into this offseason with the number one overall pick and the most salary cap space in the NFL.

However, Poles has chosen not to spend the treasure on positions that make the most difference to the win and loss record for the Bears this season. He intends to build a talented roster through the draft and prefers not to get sucked into bloated contracts. The Bears might not see those draft picks blossom into Super Bowl contenders for a few seasons, and that’s if his most important picks wind up not being busts.

Bears fans will hope they can pick a few gems this season and add to their young core in the following offseason. But if the Bears don’t improve in the next two years, patience inside and outside Halas Hall will grow thin.

