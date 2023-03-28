Trending
Report: Ryan Poles Drops Curious Clues On Bears Draft Plans; Future Roster Decisions

Jordan Sigler
Ryan Poles Chicago Bears
Photo a screen shot of Ryan Poles talking on Twitter.

Ryan Poles had a lot to say about the Chicago Bears Monday

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles held a revealing press conference with reporters at the Annual League Meeting on Monday afternoon. Poles answered reporters’ questions on topics ranging from how the Carolina Panthers’ trade for the number one pick went down to how running back David Montgomery ended up as a member of the Detroit Lions.

Some of of Poles’ most important answers concerned how the Bears plan to construct their roster after ignoring elite talent at premium positions both last year and in this year’s free agency. Here were some of the most notable answers Poles gave Monday.

Justin Fields inadvertently left a persistent Poles on delivered

According to Adam Hoge with CHGO Sports, Poles texted quarterback Justin Fields when the trade with the Panthers happened on the Friday afternoon. Fields didn’t answer for a while and left Poles on delivered. So instead of waiting for his franchise quarterback to respond to his initial message, Poles texted the question, “are you sleeping?” When Fields eventually woke up, Fields responded that he was indeed excited about the Bears receiving D.J. Moore.

Ryan Poles welcomes George McCaskey’s and Keven Warren’s input

web 211213 virginia mccaskey george mccaskey
Poles said he wants George McCaskey to sign off on big decisions like drafting Jalen Carter.

Poles was asked if the Bears’ culture under him and head coach Matt Eberflus was strong enough to weather bringing in talented players with questionable personality traits. Poles gave a non-committal answer to that. However, according to Hoge, Poles said that prospects who carry risk, like defensive tackle Jalen Carter, are players he’d meet with chairman George McCaskey and new CEO/President Kevin Warren to discuss how that prospect would fit in with the Bears.

Poles would want McCaskey to “sign off and be on the same page,” with him.

Poles hinting at drafting an offensive lineman

The Bears didn’t secure an elite three-technique or offensive tackle in free agency. Poles was asked if the Bears would take any of the available free-agent tackles in late March. According to Adam Jahns with The Athletic, Poles said talent and salaries often drop at this point in free agency. He plans to use the draft to gain help in the trenches.

Poles hinted he’s looking at local talent in the draft

According to Kevin Fishbain with The Athletic, Poles indicated he wants local talent on the Bears. He thinks being a part of a local team can motivate a player to perform at a higher level. Last season, the Bears brought in local talent and offensive guard Michael Schofield III.

The Bears are looking at two local players in the first round of the NFL draft. Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness and Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski are Illinois natives.

Poles said David Montgomery turned down his offer

David Montgomery
David Montgomery turned down Ryan Poles offer to stay in Chicago.

The Bears offered running back David Montgomery a contract to re-sign with the Bears this offseason. Poles did not disclose what the Bears offered Montgomery. According to Courtney Cronin with ESPN, Poles indicated Montgomery chose the Lions over the Bears.

 

Buildings 1804479 1920

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

