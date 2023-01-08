(BREAKING) Chicago Bears break record in historical loss to Vikings in Week 18

The Chicago Bears broke some records this season

The Chicago Bears are finally done with the season. It was a pretty disastrous first-year campaign for general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus in their first seasons in Chicago. While quarterback Justin Fields broke some positive records this season, the Bears earned a negative record following their loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Almost as if going by the national media’s preseason predictions, the Bears’ record fell to 3-14 in Week 18. With 14 losses, the 2022-23 Bears lost the most games in franchise history for a single season. The Bears have now lost ten straight games, also the most in franchise history. They also fell to 0-6 in NFC North play.

Eberflus campaign of finishing and trying to win never happened during the Bears’ Monday Night Football win over the New England Patriots. The Bears lost ten straight games, starting with their game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Bears have lost a lot of pride this season. They lost the record for the winningest team in NFL history to the Packers following a loss to Green Bay at Soldier Field.

