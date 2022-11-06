Justin Fields sets a new NFL Record in his breakout game against the Miami Dolphins

Chicago Bears Quarterback Justin Fields has set a new NFL record for rushing yards by a Quarterback in a regular season game.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields just broke the single-game NFL quarterback rushing record. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) November 6, 2022

Fields rushed for 178 yards, breaking Michael Vick’s old record of 173 yards in 2002. Fields also threw for 123 passing yards, totaling four touchdowns in a close loss against the Miami Dolphins Sunday.

This is the version of Fields that many Bears fans have been waiting to see and it gives Bears fans optimism for the future. Congrats Justin!

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE