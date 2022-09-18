The Chicago Bears take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 as we have our keys to victory

The Chicago Bears will meet with the Green Bay packers for the 205th time this Sunday night under the lights at Lambeau Field. The Bears have dropped six straight to their division rival and are looking to start the 2022 season 2-0.

In order for this to happen the Bears have to do three things.

1. Win the running game

Last week against the 49ers the bears were out-rushed by 77 yards and rushed for 99 yards on 37 attempts. This is usually not a formula for success, however the Bears were able to take advantage of the 9ers mistakes and still come-out on top. Winning the running game against the Packers will prove very fruitful to Chicago. It will 1.keep Rodgers off the field, 2.control the clock edge, and 3. put pressure on Green Bay’s offense to make something happen. The Packers have two very talented backs in A.J Dillion and Aaron Jones so allowing 176 yards on the ground Chicago did last week will make it very hard to win.

2. Take advantage of the Weakened Packers

It’s no secret after the Packers performance last week vs the Vikings that they are severely banged up on the O-line. Aaron Rodgers was sacked four times and did not reach 200 passing yards, he was practically running for his life the whole game. The injury report is not that much better for Green Bay this week with their matchup vs Chicago looming.

Starting tackle David Bakhtiari and pro bowl tackle Elgton Jenkins are both listed as questionable in the last packers injury report. Chicago’s D-line must take advantage of the Packers O-line being banged up.

Last week Chicago’s interior Lineman did not receive a PFF grade higher than 60.3. The lowest belonging to Angelo Blackson at 30.1. Even if the Bears D-line doesn’t improve much from last week, any improvement will surely be noticeable after a horrid showing vs the 49ers.

The Bears must put the pressure on Rodgers in order to be victorious. Look for Bears rookie Dominique Robinson to add to 1.5 sack total in week 2.

3. Set the tone early

Fans can remember recent games against the Packers in which the Bears found themselves out of the game come halftime. If the defense can force another early turnover like they did last week against the 49ers and capitalize on penalties, the Bears can maybe turn the tables on the Pack and put them in a hole and make them play catch-up for once.

This game is an opportunity for the Chicago Bears to show the rest of the NFL that they are for real this year. Going into Lambeau and coming out victorious with a young QB against Aaron Rodgers would be a huge confidence booster for the squad. If Chicago hones in on these three keys, they should find themselves atop the North come Monday.

