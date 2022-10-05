The Chicago Bears have the lowest pass block grade through four weeks.

According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), the Chicago Bears’ offensive line has been the worst pass-protecting group in the NFL this year.

Team PFF pass block grade on true pass sets through Week 4 (no PA, no screens, etc.): 1. Eagles – 75.1

2. Broncos – 72.6 (Russ?)

t-3. Chiefs – 68.4

t-3. Browns – 68.4

5. Falcons – 64.3 32. Bears – 27.3

t-30. Dolphins – 30.3

t-30. Giants – 30.3

29. Rams – 31.4

28. Lions – 37.7 — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) October 4, 2022

This lack of protection was most apparent last week after quarterback Justin Fields was pressured on a whopping 51.4% of his dropbacks versus the New York Giants. Fields has struggled immensely to start the 2022 season, but pressure like this is making it near impossible for him to have any success.

While the Bears did make moves to try and upgrade the o-line this off-season, none of them have panned out so far. Many were excited to see rookie right tackle Braxton Jones win the starting job in training camp, but he is currently the 70th-ranked tackle in the NFL this year. The Bears added Doug Kramer and Lucas Patrick to try and fill the center position, but injuries to both have left Sam Mustipher stuck in that spot. Mustipher has been abysmal in pass protection this season, and he finished week 4 with a 1.5 pass blocking grade.

While changes are obviously needed on the offensive line, a long-term injury to right guard Cody Whitehair will limit what changes the Bears can make. The Bears are likely stuck using Mustipher and Jones for some time now, so the team will just have to hope the line can improve at some point.

