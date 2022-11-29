The Chicago Bears placed both WR Darnell Mooney and S Eddie Jackson on the IR

Chicago’s season was already bad, but now we have to go through the rest of the season without Darnell Mooney and Eddie Jackson. Mooney is undergoing season-ending ankle surgery while Jackson is dealing with a Lisfranc injury. He is getting more opinions but his season is done.

Bears now have placed WR Darnell Mooney and S Eddie Jackson on injured reserve, effectively ending their seasons. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2022

Mooney finished the season with 40 catches for 493 yards and two touchdowns. He was the Bears No. 1 WR all season long and had a strong connection with Justin Fields. Chase Claypool will now have to step up in Mooney’s absence.

Darnell Mooney likely needs season-ending surgery to repair torn ligaments, sources say. A tough end to the season for the promising receiver. https://t.co/OATNCIYQmb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2022

Jackson was in the midst of bounce back season, recording 59 tackles, two forced fumbles, four interceptions, and six deflected passes. Moreover, he was the veteran voice of the defense after the trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. The Chicago Bears will miss his presence on the field.

With Bears safety Eddie Jackson out due to a foot injury, the Bears are signing veteran free-agent safety Adrian Colbert, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @NFLrecord. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2022

Chicago made a signing in the secondary while also promoting A.J. Thomas from the practice squad. It will be hard to replace Jackson’s production both on and off the field.

Wishing for a speedy recovery to both Mooney and Jackson.

