Chicago Bears Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy named top candidate for head coaching position in 2024

As we’ve all come to realize, this 2023-24 NFL season has not gone according to plan for the Chicago Bears. After an off-season of optimism and new faces, seemingly everything that could go wrong, has gone wrong, and the playoff chances for the team are dwindling by the week.

Fans now have their eyes focused on the 2024 NFL Draft, where the team currently hold two top picks. You can read our newest Chicago Bears mock draft, linked here, if that’s something you’re into.

Who can you blame for this mess? I say everybody has a piece of the pie. The coaching staff, the general management and front office, and obviously the underperforming play of the roster. Collectively, it’s been a failure from top to bottom, ever since the Week 1 loss to Green Bay.

While most Chicago Bears fans will be quick to hate on the current staff, the same cannot be said by some members of the national media. Yesterday, NFL.com released an article regarding the top candidates for head coaching positions in 2024, listing off numerous coordinators around the league.

One of those coordinators was Bears OC, Luke Getsy, who’s received scrutiny this year for some of his questionable play calls. Tom Pelissero of NFL.com had this to say about Getsy.

A former college quarterback who set records at Akron and went to camp with the 49ers in 2007, Getsy formed a close relationship as a young Packers assistant with Aaron Rodgers, who later campaigned to bring back Getsy as quarterbacks coach in 2019. He’s now in his second year on Matt Eberflus’ staff in Chicago and spent the past several weeks playing with an undrafted rookie quarterback from Division II, Tyson Bagent. In a season full of personnel challenges, the Bears nonetheless are statistically one of the NFL’s top teams in rushing, red zone and third downs as they continue to build a culture on offense. The Broncos interviewed Getsy for their head coaching job in 2022.

Some high words of praise from Pelissero. While there has been lot’s of negative narratives surrounding this offense, he’s not wrong, Getsy hasn’t exactly had the best crew to work with. The fact that he has Bagent looking at serviceable at the very least, is quite an accomplishment.

He’s has his share of poor moments, (see the loss to Tampa Bay earlier this year), but for the most part the offense and scheme itself hasn’t been too bad. As mentioned above, the Chicago Bears are ranked pretty high in some key offensive categories.

Only time will tell what Getsy’s future hold within this Bears organization, but it seems like he’ll have more options even if he is let go after the 2023-24 season.

