After the Chicago Bears traded their 2nd round pick, how does this affect their 2024 NFL Draft plans?

Love it or hate it, it’s that time again.

The Chicago Bears are 3-7 and sit in last place in the NFC North. Certainly, no one was thinking Super Bowl with this team, but there were expectations that they’d be competitive, and possibly even be in playoff consideration. With the pile of injuries this team has endured, as well as an overly dramatic coaching staff not looking like their fit for the NFL, it’s been a disappointment all the way around the organization.

So, what’s the next step?

Roster wise, this new Ryan Poles regime needs to have another solid draft. The jury is still out on this years’ class, but guys like first rounder Darnell Wright are already making significant strides in their young career. With a pile of money to spend in free agency, the Chicago Bears also need to continue to try and make a splash. However, I hope they focus on retaining some of their current guys, (Jaylon Johnson), before bringing in more unproven talent.

This mock will include 5 rounds, and every pick the Chicago Bears currently have in the 2024 NFL draft. Obviously, they could and should trade down, but at this point let us assume they won’t. The actual pick selection at the top of the draft has shaken around quite a bit over the past few weeks, so don’t look too much into that.

Now, without further a due, let’s jump right into our November mock draft. You can refer to my September mock draft, linked here, to see what’s changed since then.

