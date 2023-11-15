Trending
Bears

REPORT: Chicago Bears highest-paid OL will sit the bench in Justin Fields return from injury

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
NFL: Houston Texans at Chicago Bears Cody Whitehair
Sep 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears offensive lineman Cody Whitehair (65) blocks against the Houston Texans at Soldier Field. Chicago defeated Houston 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears have chosen to sit their highest-paid offensive lineman for their game against the Detroit Lions in Week 11. The Bears needed to come up with a new starting five up front, with Nate Davis set to make his first start since the Minnesota Vikings game.

The Chicago Bears will bench Whitehair

Cody Whitehair
Cody Whitehair could be a cap casualty for the Chicago Bears, depending on how the draft goes.

The Bears are moving Teven Jenkins back to left guard; Davis will start at right guard. According to Nicholas Moreano with CHGO Sports,  head coach Matt Eberflus said Lucas Patrick will continue as the starter at center. That means Cody Whitehair will ride the bench against the Lions.

Whitehair is the Bears’ highest-paid offensive lineman. According to Spotrac, Whitehair’s cap count is at $14.1 million this season, accounting for 6.07 percent of the team’s total cap space for 2023.

Davis is the Bears second-highest-paid offensive lineman. His cap hit is at $6.9 million.

The Bears made the decision to bench Whitehair for the same game they expect Justin Fields to return as a starter. Fields will need to use the rest of the season to show the Bears and the NFL world he can play the quarterback position well enough to get another opportunity in 2024.

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
Caption:
Oct 15, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) tackles Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The fact that Fields’ offensive line is bad enough that their highest-paid offensive lineman is a backup shows how terrible the third-year quarterback has had it for protection in Chicago.

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
Oct 15, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A detailed view of the Chicago Bears helmet before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

