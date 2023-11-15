Justin Fields is ready to return to the Bears starting lineup.

Justin Fields has missed the last four games due to a dislocated thumb suffered in the Week 6 loss to Minnesota. Tyson Bagent, an undrafted rookie, has taken over the last month, helping Chicago to a 2-2 record while getting the ball out quickly. Even with Fields on the sidelines, the offense lacked the explosive plays.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Fields is expected to start against the Lions this Sunday.

Sources: #Bears QB Justin Fields, out the last month with a dislocated thumb, is expected to start Sunday vs the #Lions, assuming today’s practice goes well. The key has been regaining grip strength, and Fields was nearly there before TNF. With a solid practice, he will be. pic.twitter.com/6Oxp4Ta8G4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2023

Justin Fields has missed the last four games due to a right thumb injury that has interfered with his ability to grip the ball, but he practiced all last week and on Monday. Those practices were brief, and head coach Matt Eberflus stated on Monday that he wants to see Fields participate in team drills on Wednesday before making any official decisions about his status.

The third-year quarterback has had his ups and downs, but he showed promise in three starts before suffering an injury. Justin Fields led the NFL with a 120.0 passer rating in three games before his injury, after a 67.7 passer rating in Weeks 1-3 (31st in NFL). Fields must smooth out these types of roller-coaster rides in the future.

Fields’ stretch run is critical for both him and the Bears. The dynamic dual-threat quarterback must demonstrate his ability to be a consistent playmaker, process information faster, and play within the offensive scheme without losing the big plays that make him an exciting quarterback.

The Bears currently have the No. 1 overall pick (as a result of the trade with Carolina). In 2023, they chose not to replace Fields, instead trading the top pick and riding with the No. 11 overall pick in 2021. Fields’ performance over the next seven games will determine whether he stays in Chicago or goes elsewhere in 2024.

The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions play on Sunday, Nov. 19 at Ford Field at 1pm est.

