BREAKING: Former Chicago Bears Wide Receiver Signs With AFC Contender

The Browns land a former Chicago Bears wide receiver

The Cleveland Browns have made some moves at wide receiver this week, and they just landed a former Chicago Bears pass catcher. The Browns are looking to get quarterback Deshaun Watson some playmakers in his first full season with the Browns. This week, they landed Elijah Moore in a trade with the New York Jets. The team is expected to make a playoff run in 2023 following Watson’s partial-season suspension last year.

A former Bears wide receiver could help with that push. According to Field Yates, the Browns are signing Marquise Goodwin to a one-year deal.

The Browns are signing former Seahawks WR Marquise Goodwin to a 1-year deal, per source. After trading for Elijah Moore, Cleveland adds a second WR this week. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 24, 2023

Goodwin played with the Bears during the 2021 season when he had 20 receptions on 40 targets for 313 yards and one receiving score. The 32-year-old wide receiver was with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022. Goodwin quadrupled his touchdown production with the Seahawks last season from when he was in Chicago.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE