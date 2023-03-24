REPORT: Carolina Panthers Signing Former Chicago Bears Scoring Leader

The Carolina Panthers re-signed a former Chicago Bears player

The Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears have been swapping picks and former players this offseason. The Panthers traded wide receiver D.J. Moore and a haul of picks for the Bears’ number-one overall pick in April. The Bears signed former Panthers backup quarterback PJ Walker and running back D’Onta Foreman last week in free agency. The Panthers re-signed a former Bears’ leading scorer.

According to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, the Panthers have agreed to terms with kicker Eddy Pineiro. The contract is for two years in Carolina.

The #Panthers are re-signing FA K Eddy Pineiro on a 2 year deal, source said. He was 33 of 35 last year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2023

Pineiro had a solid year for the Panthers in 2022, going 33/35 on field goal attempts. He was 2/2 on field goals over 50 yards and 29/31 on field goals between 30-49 yards. He was 30/32 on PATs.

Pineiro was the Bears leading scorer in 2019 when he scored 96 points. He was 23/28 on field goals and 27/29 for the Bears in 2019. However, Pineiro struggled from the 40-49 yard range, going just three for seven in 2019. He’s done much better since leaving the “Windy City.”

