The Chicago Bears met with a very intriguing wide receiver at the 2023 NFL scouting combine

Going into the 2023 NFL scouting combine, arguably no wide receiver has gained more attention than Boston College’s Zay Flowers. And the Chicago Bears are starting to take notice.

Flowers has shot up mock drafts leading into the scouting combine here in March and now he has the chance to impress teams with on-field workouts and interviews in Indianapolis. Among the teams that Flowers has met with?

The Chicago Bears.

Per Nicholas Moreano, Flowers has met with the Bears in the pre-draft process and mentioned how he thinks himself and Justin Fields can help each other if they end up being teammates:

Zay Flowers said he did meet with the #Bears. "I think we can complement each other." — Zay Flowers on how he can help Justin Fields pic.twitter.com/L2ozn7cYKz — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) March 3, 2023

Wide receivers will work out on Saturday in Indianapolis and Flowers is expected to participate in all the drills.

The 5-foot-10, 172-pound Flowers might just be the best route runner in this draft. He recently put on muscle while training for the combine and while many insist he’s a slot receiver, Flowers noted that he worked a lot on the outside as well.

Here is the scouting report on Flowers via NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein:

Slot target who plays with unbridled energy and immense confidence. Flowers is slightly built but can side-step press and fly into action with above-average acceleration and an attacking demeanor. Flowers has a tendency to rush his routes, but his ability to play with speed and move with athleticism makes him hard to read for defenders. His ball skills will shine brightly at times, but frustrating drops come with the package. Flowers has the skill set to become a valuable playmaker as a pro.

As for a fit with the Chicago Bears, Flowers is the perfect option to put into the slot while allowing him to work on the outside as well. Chicago could use playmakers like this on the offense to compliment Justin Fields. But he might just be putting himself out of reach for them. Unless the Bears can acquire an additional first round pick outside of the top 10, the chances of getting him might be slim with his ascending draft stock.

Still, if the Bears can somehow find a way to land him, he might be the perfect fit for Justin Fields.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE