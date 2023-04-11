Chicago Bears set to have top 30 meeting with Ohio State OT Dawand Jones

The Top 30 prospect visits are in full swing during the month of April, and the Chicago Bears haven’t shied away one bit. They’ve done multiple in the past few weeks and expect it to ramp up even more as we get closer to the draft.

Due to the recent change that offensive lineman Teven Jenkins just hinted at, expect GM Ryan Poles to target a tackle with one of their first few selections. They’ve already met with many prior to today and have publicly expressed interest in multiple prospects.

Today, the Chicago Bears are scheduled to meet with one of the top tackles in the NFL Draft pool, Dawand Jones.

Ohio State OT Dawand Jones has a Top 30 with the Chicago Bears today, a source said. Incredible mover at his size that was dominant at the Senior Bowl. pic.twitter.com/ok92jJX63F — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 11, 2023

Dawand Jones is not only an extremely large human, but he’s also a technician. He has pretty much mastered the snatch & trap and regularly beats EDGE rushers with it. Here is Jones vs top 100 prospect Isaiah Foskey in game and at the senior bowl🔥 pic.twitter.com/mLYR2syZ73 — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) April 10, 2023

Jones, from THE Ohio State University, has rare size and exceptional ability. He stands at 6 foot 8, while weighing in at 375 pounds. Jones is an ideal right tackle for a run-gap scheme that moves pretty fast for his size. He’s absolutely a unique prospect just based on his size, but his game speaks for itself as well. Just check out the clip I linked above, he’s truly a force.

He’s a fantastic run blocker with pass block potential, who eats up edge rushers and interior defensive lineman. He was a two-year starter at right tackle for the Buckeyes and will most likely continue starting by whoever drafts him. Maybe it will be for the Chicago Bears.

