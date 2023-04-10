Teven Jenkins hints he is likely moving to left guard for upcoming season

After an encouraging off-season by Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears, this organization now has options when it comes to who will be where on the offensive line. Newly signed guard Nate Davis has provided a much-needed spark to the trenches, and now 2021 second round pick Teven Jenkins is awaiting his next assignment.

In a tweet last night, Teven Jenkins has confirmed his position change to left guard. A move that many saw coming, but it’s good to know now rather than halfway through camp or OTA’s.

Per a source, Bears OL Teven Jenkins will be moving to LG next season for Chicago. This move comes after the Bears have acquired G Nate Davis. #nfl — Bryson Stricker (@BryBryStrick) March 14, 2023

The offensive line is far from perfect. Infact it’s still probably one of the weakest parts of this team. Looks for Poles to target even more deep-trenches guys in the draft with the plethora of picks they have.

However, this move could benefit them immensely.

Last season, Teven Jenkins appeared in just six games and only started two. A bounce back year could be in order for the third-year lineman.

