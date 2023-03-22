Report: Chicago Bears Insider suggests teams plans for Teven Jenkins

The Chicago Bears will need to make a decision on Tevin Jenkins

The Chicago Bears added an offensive guard, Nate Davis, this offseason to an offensive line filled up with so many guards that the percentage of guards to the rest of the offensive line right now is higher than Bears fans in Bears-fans seats during the fourth quarter of games at Soldier Field last season. The Bears will need to make a decision on 2022 right guard Tevin Jenkins’ spot for this coming fall.

Davis was a right guard with the Tennessee Titans. Because the Bears invested in him during free agency last week, it was considered a possibility they could keep Davis at right guard and switch Jenkins either to right tackle or left guard. General manager Ryan Poles had hinted last week that the Bears were thinking of having Cody Whitehair change back from guard to center for next season instead of starting guard/center Lucas Patrick there.

Bradd Biggs with the Chicago Tribune was asked by a fan in his Chicago Bears Q&A piece this week what the team would do with Jenkins. Biggs seems to think the Bears will keep Jenkins at right guard after his struggles in camp last year:

“I think Jenkins remains at right guard. He started to blossom at that position last season with only recurring minor injuries stunting his growth. He was pretty solid there, and the Bears should attempt to build off the foundation he laid last year. He struggled some at tackle early in training camp and might be best on the interior. Why not keep him in the same spot?”

That could be an exciting idea if Davis can handle the left guard position. He’s only played right guard in his career. The Bears could then use Whitehair or an April draft pick at center. There should be more clarity about the Bears’ offensive line after the draft, as the Bears didn’t do much to address the unit in the first week of free agency. The Bears still need help at offensive tackle, and the Bears only added a guard last week to a roster full of them.

