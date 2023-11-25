Trending
Bears

REPORT: Chicago Bears scouting team takes ‘The Game’ off; fans upset

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
NFL: Preseason Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears
Aug 26, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles looks on before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

General manager Ryan Poles made a questionable decision for the Chicago Bears scouting department this week. Bears fans were fuming about a report of NFL scouting departments attending Michigan/Ohio State Saturday.

Chicago Bears
Marvin Harrison Jr continues to push himself into the Heisman race

The matchup between the undefeated rivals was the most highly anticipated matchup of the college football regular season. Ohio State is ranked second in the college football playoff rankings; Michigan is third.

The game is loaded with future NFL talent. One would think the Bears, who are likely going to have two top-ten draft picks in the 2024 draft, would send their scout team to watch the game in person. Besides the first round, the two teams have talent that could be found later in the draft.

However, according to Jordan Reid with ESPN, the Bears were not one of the 13 teams in the NFL at the “Big House” Saturday.

Chicago Bears fans react to Poles’ decision

Chicago Bears Ryan Poles Frank Clark
Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles hinted he’s looking to trade for a defensive end soon—photo courtesy of the NFL.

Bears fans who read the report on X thought the decision was strange. Here are the best takes of Bears fans reacting to the news their scouting department wasn’t at the Michigan/Ohio State game.

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
Oct 15, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A detailed view of the Chicago Bears helmet before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

