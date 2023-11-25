REPORT: Chicago Bears scouting team takes ‘The Game’ off; fans upset

General manager Ryan Poles made a questionable decision for the Chicago Bears scouting department this week. Bears fans were fuming about a report of NFL scouting departments attending Michigan/Ohio State Saturday.

The matchup between the undefeated rivals was the most highly anticipated matchup of the college football regular season. Ohio State is ranked second in the college football playoff rankings; Michigan is third.

The game is loaded with future NFL talent. One would think the Bears, who are likely going to have two top-ten draft picks in the 2024 draft, would send their scout team to watch the game in person. Besides the first round, the two teams have talent that could be found later in the draft.

However, according to Jordan Reid with ESPN, the Bears were not one of the 13 teams in the NFL at the “Big House” Saturday.

13 NFL teams in attendance for the Ohio State-Michigan game – ARZ, CIN, DET, GB, IND, JAX, LVR, PHI, NE, NYG, SEA, SF, TB Teams with multiple reps present: 49ers, Bucs, Giants, Lions, Packers, Seahawks — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) November 25, 2023

Chicago Bears fans react to Poles’ decision

Bears fans who read the report on X thought the decision was strange. Here are the best takes of Bears fans reacting to the news their scouting department wasn’t at the Michigan/Ohio State game.

There’s enough tape of MHJ already. No need to show up when he’s already your guy — Joey Larson (@larson_23joey) November 25, 2023

He is probably gonna get fired, so He doesn't care anymore. — Jorge Martinez 🚀&🐻 (@Drypepper) November 25, 2023

We’re dumb — Chicago Sports (@JackRaclaw) November 25, 2023

No Chicago is ridiculous — Jacob Ashman (@jashman99) November 25, 2023

Just remember guys the @ChicagoBears didn’t need to have any scouts at this Michigan Ohio State game because “they already have tape on recruits” you know the same way these other far more succesful teams probably do yet insisted on being there anyhow 🙄 at some point we have to… pic.twitter.com/agpMBnkzbc — Jonathan A Hand (@Jonathan_A_Hand) November 25, 2023

Next year’s staff probably are… — Alec Glen (@AlecGlen) November 25, 2023

