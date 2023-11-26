D’Onta Foreman and Tyrique Stevenson downgraded in latest injury report

The Chicago Bears will be without two key players on Monday night as they head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings in primetime. Just over 24 hours before kickoff, the team has downgraded running back D’Onta Foreman and wide receiverTyrique Stevenson to OUT for Monday’s game.

It’s a loss in Chicago’s backfield as well as a loss in the secondary.

Tyrique Stevenson, D’Onta Foreman and Larry Borom have been downgraded to out for #CHIvsMIN — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 26, 2023

D’Onta Foreman has been one of this seasons highlights

The Bears have been struggling with running back health all season. Now with D’Onta Foreman out, the Bears job on Monday just got much harder. More likely than not, Justin Fields will have to carry the rushing work load once again.

Foreman has played well when he has been healthy. In the seven games Foreman has played, he is averaging 4.1 yards-per-carry. Foreman has 381 yards on 92 attempts adding 4 touchdowns.

Tyrique Stevenson injury paves was for another rookie

Stevenson recorded his first career interception last week vs. the Lions. He also recorded four tackles and a pass defense credit.

The rookie looked solid last week, but there is one positive to his injury. Fellow rookie Terell Smith returned in limited action last week. He will be ready to start on Monday.

The Bears are apparently high on Smith despite the in-and-out nature of his season so far. The coaches have been impressed with his physicality and ability to quickly digest everything that’s thrown at him and put it into practice.

Matt Eberflus commented on Smith on Saturday, here is what he had to say.

“Terell has looked good all the way back to training camp,” Eberflus said of Smith. “He’s mature beyond his years. He takes things in stride. He takes coaching really well. So coach Hoke’s a really good corners coach for a long time, and he’s done that for a while. He really soaks everything in. He’s technique-sound, fundamentally sound, and he’s got really good speed. We like his size, being able to play against bigger receivers. That’s kinda a trend in the league, those big-type receivers. He does a good job against those guys.”

When playing this season, Smith has allowed nine catches on 17 targets for 115 yards, per Pro Football Focus. Opposing quarterbacks have a passer rating of 74.4 when throwing at him.

Monday Night Football outlook

The Bears will need Terell Smith to step up big time in Stevenson’s absence. Especially with the possibility of Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson returning from injured reserve.

Khalil Herbert returned last week and he is set to lead the Bears backfield Monday vs. Detroit.

With the Lions struggling the past two weeks the Vikings are looking to close the gap. The Vikings still have a chance to challenge for the NFC North crown. The Bears players and coaches will have to be on their a-game on Monday if they want to win.

