Chicago Bears continue to lead the race for the No. 1 2024 draft pick

The Chicago Bears have had a difficult 2023 season thus far, sitting at 3-8 heading into Monday Night Football against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings. However, the franchise and fanbase can take comfort in the fact that Chicago will have several first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Chicago Bears didn’t play on Sunday, but they still won thanks to the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers were defeated by the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, leaving the Bears in prime position to take the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

According to Seth Walder: Bears have 67% chance of earning No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft

According to Seth Walder: Bears have 67% chance of earning No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft

The Bears‘ first-round pick is also expected to be a high pick. The Bears are currently 3-8, with a Monday night game against the Minnesota Vikings on the horizon. If the Bears lose, they will keep the fourth overall pick (behind the two-win New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals).

If Chicago pulls off the upset in prime time, they will fall to fifth in the standings, one spot behind the Washington Commanders, whom they defeated earlier this season.

Eight NFL franchises, including the Bears’ previous regime, have drafted a quarterback in the first round only to draft another within four years. Fields arrived in Chicago as the No. 11 pick in 2021, four years after the Bears passed on Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson in favor of Mitch Trubisky at No. 2.

The Chicago Bears may choose to go that route again in five months if what they see from Fields, combined with their evaluation of the draft’s top quarterbacks, leads the organization to start over. Here are three reasons why the Bears might release Fields and why they might keep him if they get the top pick.

