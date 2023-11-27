Bears have been seeking for methods to improve their pass rush. Another opportunity has arisen.

The former Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher was waived on Friday and is still available for claim via the waiver wire later today. Prior to dismissing Barnett, the Eagles modified his contract, resulting in a base salary of only $420K for the remainder of the season.

The Chicago Bears are reportedly interested in acquiring recently waived defensive end Derek Barnett, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. During his Monday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Schefter reported that the Bears asked around for Barnett prior to the NFL Trade Deadline back in October and could still be interested in making a claim.

The Chicago Bears are a team to keep your eye on regarding recently waived pass rusher Derek Barnett. The Bears had trade discussions with the Eagles about Barnett before they waived him. (Via @AdamSchefter on @PatMcAfeeShow) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) November 27, 2023

The Bears would be the fourth team on waivers eligible to make a claim, behind the Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, and New England Patriots. The waiver wire order is based on the reverse order of the current NFL standings.

A few weeks ago, during the NFL Trade Deadline, the Bears acquired Montez Sweat through a trade that resulted in an extension. With 15 sacks on the season as of Monday night, the Bears are still last in the NFL despite adding Sweat before Week 9.

Barnett, who was selected with the 14th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, has played for the Eagles for his whole seven-year career, amassing 150 tackles and 21 1/2 sacks in 73 games (45 starts).

Adam Schefter states that the official waiver claim announcements should be made available at 4:10 EST. Shaquille Leonard, a three-time All-Pro and former linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts who was also released on Friday, is another well-known player to watch.

