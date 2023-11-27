Chicago Bears GM drops massive haymaker on Matt Eberflus before Minnesota Vikings game

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles dropped a major bomb on head coach Matt Eberflus ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings. Poles and Eberflus have reportedly had serious conversations regarding a recently hot topic in Chicago.

Eberflus was criticized following the Bears’ loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 11 for not playing defensive end Montez Sweat enough. Eberflus explained that Sweat only played 63 percent of the defense’s snaps against the Lions because he likes to “platoon” players. (Sweat was on the sideline for much of the Lions’ comeback in the fourth quarter.)

Chicago Bears GM drops a bomb on Eberflus

Per Josh Schrock, Poles was asked about Eberflus’ use of Sweat during his pregame show Monday on ESPN 1000. Poles, who traded a second-round pick for Sweat at the deadline, said he had “conversations” with Eberflus about his use of personnel in critical situations:

“My big thing is just in critical moments having players on the field that can impact the game. We’ve had conversations about that.”

Poles took a major swing at his head coach. There’s no way not to blow that quote out of proportion. Let’s say this regime is extremely sensitive to words said to the media.

Quarterback Justin Fields had to recant his veiled criticism of the Bears coaching staff earlier this season.

For Poles to say he had conversations with Eberflus about using a star player in “critical” moments…Wow.

Eberflus’ seat just got warmer.

