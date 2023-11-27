Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears GM drops massive haymaker on Matt Eberflus before Minnesota Vikings game

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
Matt Eberflus Chicago Bears
Aug 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, left, and general manager Ryan Poles walk off the field after the Bears defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 19-14 at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles dropped a major bomb on head coach Matt Eberflus ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings. Poles and Eberflus have reportedly had serious conversations regarding a recently hot topic in Chicago.

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
Nov 9, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) walks off the field after a game against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Eberflus was criticized following the Bears’ loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 11 for not playing defensive end Montez Sweat enough. Eberflus explained that Sweat only played 63 percent of the defense’s snaps against the Lions because he likes to “platoon” players. (Sweat was on the sideline for much of the Lions’ comeback in the fourth quarter.)

Chicago Bears GM drops a bomb on Eberflus

NFL: Chicago Bears at Matt Eberflus
Caption:
Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus watches from the sideline during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Per Josh Schrock, Poles was asked about Eberflus’ use of Sweat during his pregame show Monday on ESPN 1000. Poles, who traded a second-round pick for Sweat at the deadline, said he had “conversations” with Eberflus about his use of personnel in critical situations:

“My big thing is just in critical moments having players on the field that can impact the game. We’ve had conversations about that.”

Poles took a major swing at his head coach. There’s no way not to blow that quote out of proportion. Let’s say this regime is extremely sensitive to words said to the media.

Quarterback Justin Fields had to recant his veiled criticism of the Bears coaching staff earlier this season.

NFL: Preseason Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears
Aug 26, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles looks on before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

For Poles to say he had conversations with Eberflus about using a star player in “critical” moments…Wow.

Eberflus’ seat just got warmer.

