Bears

Chicago Bears: Matt Eberflus explains why he underutilizes Montez Sweat by keeping him on the bench a lot

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
Nov 9, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) walks off the field after a game against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus gave another ridiculous answer on player personnel following the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions. Eberflus was asked Monday about defensive end Montez Sweat’s snap count on defense against the Lions.

Sweat had his best game in a Bears uniform against the Lions. The Bears sent the Washington Commanders a 2024 second-round pick for Sweat before the trade deadline. Sweat earned his first sack for Chicago against the Lions and helped the Bears’ pass rush look the best it had all season.

Why the Chicago Bears like Sweat on the bench nearly 40% of the time

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) during second half action at Ford Field Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

But Sweat arguably could have played more snaps for the Bears.

According to Harrison Graham with Chicago Bears Now, Sweat played in 63 percent of the Bears’ defensive snaps on Sunday. Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson played 92 percent of Detroit’s defensive snaps against the Bears. Eberflus’ reasoning for Sweat’s lack of opportunities:

“That’s just how we do it, we platoon those guys.”

Most of the platoon of defensive ends in Chicago should be in the reserves. The group’s inability to pressure opposing quarterbacks this season was why general manager Ryan Poles had to trade a second-round pick for Sweat.

Eberflus’ staff has made terrible decisions with personnel all season. Another example of poor personnel decisions was running back D’Onta Foreman, a healthy scratch at the start of the season.

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
Nov 9, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive lineman Montez Sweat (98) is interviewed for television after a 16-13 win over the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears traded for Sweat to be a star on the defense. Sweat has the unique ability to be a strong defender against the run and pass. Sweat’s salary of nearly $25 million a year looks terrible when he’s on the bench for 37 percent of the Bears’ defensive snaps.

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
Oct 15, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A detailed view of the Chicago Bears helmet before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

messagebordbanner

