Chicago Bears fans think they know what’s wrong with the Kansas City Chiefs offense

Chicago Bears fans think they have the key to the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive woes this season. The Chiefs offense is having an underwhelming year by their standards.

The Chiefs are 14th in points per game (22.5) this season. That’s a dramatic fall from last season when they scored the most points per game (29.2) on their way to winning the Super Bowl.

Many NFL fans are blaming the Chiefs wide receivers. Drops cost the Chiefs their season opener against the Detroit Lions. Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s drop in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game cost the Chiefs a win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

But another change happened this offseason that could account for the Chiefs’ poor offensive play.

Matt Nagy.

The Chiefs promoted Nagy back to offensive coordinator when Eric Bieniemy left for the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator gig. The Commanders’ PPG is lower than the Chiefs, but Bieniemy has quarterback Sam Howell leading the NFL in passing yards on an offense that isn’t loaded with talent.

Chicago Bears fans think Nagy is the Chiefs’ problem

Bears fans weighed in on social media following the Chiefs’ loss to the Eagles on Monday night. (The Chiefs scored 17 points total in the loss.) Here are the best takes on X of fans saying the Chiefs’ offensive problems start with Nagy.

(Please let there be a Taylor Swift song about this…)

The Chiefs have to replace Matt Nagy, he did the same thing with the Bears and their offense was garbage. The Chiefs definitely miss Eric Bieniemy. — Chris Estes (@Chris_Estes1) November 21, 2023

#IDontWantToOverreactBUT it’s Matt Nagy. Bears started good and went bad. Could be the same with KC. — Ritch Wingo (@Ritchie_Wingo) November 21, 2023

It's been the entire offense. Matt Nagy is there….hmmmmm — Full Press Bears (@FullPressBears) November 21, 2023

It’s called Matt Nagy us bears fans tried to tell you but you don’t listen. He’s horrible as a coach — Stephen Kometz (@SKometz) November 21, 2023

Known in Bears fandom as “The Matt Nagy Effect” https://t.co/T0rTFpemJs — CW (@CollinWells) November 21, 2023

Yea cuz matt nagy is a complete moron. As a bears fan we know and you should too. — gds (@swjgds4) November 21, 2023

Is anyone surprised? Matt Nagy is the offensive coordinator. You’re finally seeing what Mahomes would’ve looked like if the Bears took him — I am the Cheese (@replicantpinky) November 21, 2023

As a disgruntled Chicago Bears fan, I can tell you 💯 percent that Matt Nagy is garbage. https://t.co/72GtZlY762 — Ryan Hoppe (@ryanhopperadio) November 21, 2023

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE