Bears

Chicago Bears fans think they know what’s wrong with the Kansas City Chiefs offense

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
Chicago Bears Kansas City Chiefs Matt Nagy
Oct 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy on field against the Denver Broncos prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears fans think they have the key to the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive woes this season. The Chiefs offense is having an underwhelming year by their standards.

The Chiefs are 14th in points per game (22.5) this season. That’s a dramatic fall from last season when they scored the most points per game (29.2) on their way to winning the Super Bowl.

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs
Nov 20, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass while being tackled against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Many NFL fans are blaming the Chiefs wide receivers. Drops cost the Chiefs their season opener against the Detroit Lions. Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s drop in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game cost the Chiefs a win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

But another change happened this offseason that could account for the Chiefs’ poor offensive play.

Matt Nagy.

The Chiefs promoted Nagy back to offensive coordinator when Eric Bieniemy left for the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator gig. The Commanders’ PPG is lower than the Chiefs, but Bieniemy has quarterback Sam Howell leading the NFL in passing yards on an offense that isn’t loaded with talent.

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
Sep 7, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up as offensive coordinator Matt Nagy looks on prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears fans think Nagy is the Chiefs’ problem

Bears fans weighed in on social media following the Chiefs’ loss to the Eagles on Monday night. (The Chiefs scored 17 points total in the loss.) Here are the best takes on X of fans saying the Chiefs’ offensive problems start with Nagy.

(Please let there be a Taylor Swift song about this…)

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears
Aug 25, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy looks on from the sideline against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

 

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

