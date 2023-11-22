Justin Fields’ third-down statistics may surprise you.

The Chicago Bears are still looking for the right balance with quarterback Justin Fields, and time is running out. Justin Fields is a dynamic playmaker for the Bears when he’s at his best, but game planning to his strengths remains a challenge for the team’s offense.

According to Adam Jahns, Justin Fields has completed 56.9 percent of his third-down throws this season and has a passer rating of 79.8 with 371 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions in 7 games this season.

This season, Justin Fields … On third down: 29-for-51 (56.9), 371 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs, 8 sacks, 79.8 rating | 14 runs, 102 rushing yards, 8 first downs When trailing: 64-for-107 (59.9), 693 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INTS, 13 sacks, 75.0 rating | 31 carries, 147 yards, 1 TD, 9 FDs — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) November 22, 2023

Fields returned to the Bears’ starting lineup in Week 11 after missing four games due to a thumb injury. Despite the fact that his starting quarterback was recovering from an injury, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy chose to adjust his strategy.

Fields had a season-high 18 touches against the Lions and led the club with 104 running yards. Fields averaged 7.8 carries for 39.5 rushing yards per game during Weeks 1-6. It was a stark contrast to the athlete who averaged 10.7 carries for 76.2 rushing yards per game in 2022.

The numbers show Justin Fields’ gradual improvement as a quarterback. Despite criticism for taking too long to release the ball, a closer look reveals that this may not be as detrimental as previously thought. Fields is up there with other successful quarterbacks in terms of touchdown rate, yards per pass attempt, completion percentage, and passer rating. He still faces obstacles, but his progress and consistency are undeniable, with noticeable improvements in decision-making and downfield vision. All eyes are on Fields’ continued development as the Chicago Bears take on the blitzing Vikings defense.

