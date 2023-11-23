Jim Harbaugh’s sign-stealing scandal will have no bearing on NFL teams’ interest in him.

The story of Michigan football’s sign-stealing scandal is far from over. While Jim Harbaugh is serving a suspension imposed by the Big Ten, the NCAA continues to investigate.

Before leaving Michigan following the previous season, Jim Harbaugh had interviews for NFL jobs. He is currently serving a three-game ban as part of an investigation into claims that he stole signs from the school, and the NCAA is still looking into him.

Although it has been discussed for a while that Harbaugh should return to the NFL, would his prospects of getting hired be affected by the ongoing investigation into claims that Michigan unlawfully used advanced scouting to decipher signals?

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer says that the thinking in NFL circles has changed recently.

"All the teams I've talked to say regardless of what we hear in that investigation, that's not going to affect the way we look at Jim Harbaugh if he wants to come back and coach in the NFL." @JayGlazer has more on Jim Harbaugh potentially making his way back to the NFL ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4b44dl0PBA — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 23, 2023

Having an 85-25 record in nine seasons at his alma mater, Harbaugh has enjoyed tremendous success at Michigan. Despite losing to Georgia in the 2022 semifinal and TCU in the previous year’s semifinal, he guided the Wolverines to the College Football Playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.

With a postseason berth on the line, the Wolverines, who are currently 11-0, are just one victory away from returning to the Big Ten Championship Game. Before taking over as Michigan’s head coach, Harbaugh led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl berth in 2013 and amassed a record of 44-19-1. Following the season, there’s a chance that a number of teams, like the Chicago Bears and the Las Vegas Raiders, may be searching for a new head coach after underwhelming seasons. It will be interesting to see where Jim Harbaugh ends up. Thus, get ready for an exciting but unpredictable offseason for both NFL and college football.

