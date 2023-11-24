Justin Jefferson teases a possible return to action against the Bears on Monday night.

The Bears are preparing for Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson to play on Monday, but it’s unclear if he will. Justin Jefferson practiced, albeit in a limited capacity, on Thursday as he works his way back from injured reserve. He’s been out with a hamstring injury since Oct. 11.

With that said, the star hinted that he may return for the next game against the Chicago Bears on Monday, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. However, Jefferson did not guarantee he’d be ready to go for the Vikings.

Justin Jefferson said his hamstring recovery is going well and that he has reached top speeds during practice. He wasn’t ready to say if he thinks he can play Monday night tho. “If I’m feeling good, I will play,” he said. More to come. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 24, 2023

Since suffering a right hamstring injury against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5, the All-Pro wide receiver has missed six straight games. Prior to his injury, he had 36 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns in five starts.

If Jefferson does not play against the Bears, the Vikings will likely rely on reserves K.J. Osborn and Brandon Powell to fill in for rookie Jordan Addison out wide, with tight end T.J. Hockenson remaining a top target. Minnesota (6-5) is one of several NFC teams in contention for a wild-card spot, but the Bears (3-8) are coming off a close loss to the Lions.

Since November 8, Jefferson has been practicing in a limited capacity. If he is not activated by November 29, the Vikings will be forced to place him on the injured reserve list for the remainder of the season.

