Potential tampering has the Atlanta Falcons and Philidelphia Eagles in hot water and it could benefit the Chicago Bears

A recent post from reporter Adam Schefter stated there will soon be a resolution to the tampering charges by the Atlanta Falcons and Philidelphia Eagles. Penalties may include forfeiting picks in this year’s draft. This could mean moving up a spot in the first round from 9 to 8 for the Chicago Bears.

During the offseason, the Atlanta Falcons secured their starting Quarterback by signing a proven veteran in Kirk Cousins. While pursuing the former Minnesota Vikings quarterback the Falcons supposedly broke NFL tampering rules. Based on previous occasions when teams NFL have been penalized for tampering, we can assume there may be a consequence in the form of losing draft picks.

Here is what Schefter wrote on the situation which could impact the Chicago Bears:

The NFL’s investigation into alleged tampering charges against the Falcons for their involvement with then-free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Eagles for their involvement with then-free agent running back Saquon Barkley is ongoing and could reach a conclusion as early as this week, per sources. Sources believe the discipline, which is likely to involve draft picks, is expected to be more severe for the Falcons. Here are two examples of tampering discipline from the NFL: The Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 third-round selection for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton on three occasions from 2019 to 2022. Team owner Stephen Ross and vice chairman/limited partner Bruce Beal were fined; Ross was fined $1.5 million, while Beal was fined $500,000.

The Chiefs forfeited their 2016 third-round pick and a 2017 sixth-round selection for tampering with Jeremy Maclin in 2015. The Chiefs were also fined $250,000. Coach Andy Reid was fined $75,000, and general manager John Dorsey was fined $25,000.

What does this mean for the Chicago Bears?

For the Chicago Bears, this will mean they will have a greater window to either draft a player they have their eyes on, or trade for other assets. In many recent mock drafts, the Atlanta Falcons are projected to target a wide receiver. With multiple reports saying the Bears will be looking to target a receiving option to support their near-certain number one draft choice, Caleb Williams, this will increase their chances of being left with a receiver they feel comfortable pairing with him.

The Chicago Bears have been in contact with many of the top-ranked receivers in the draft including Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze who realistically may be available around their pick. Moving up pick 8 would greatly increase those odds. If not then it may be in their cards to trade down to a team desperate to move up and draft a quarterback. In which case they may look to bolster the offensive line. But any way you slice it this would be a big deal for the Bears.

