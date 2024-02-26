Chicago Bears: NFL expert confident deal with Johnson could happen in 2024

While the quarterback situation is front and center for the Chicago Bears, re-signing cornerback Jaylon Johnson is another huge item that needs to be taken care of. One NFL expert feels confident that a new deal will be done.

This week the NFL Combine will be front and center. About 300 top prospects descend on Indianapolis to show teams like the Chicago Bears to pick them up in the upcoming draft in April.

The Bears control the top of the draft. They own the number one pick in the draft and the ninth pick. Many quarterback-hungry teams would love to acquire the top pick in the draft and pick the quarterback they feel is the best in the draft. After General Manager Ryan Poles picked up a haul when he traded the top pick last year, he could repeat that move this year.

Poles could decide to go the other way and trade starting quarterback Justin Fields instead. Many teams that might not have the assets to go up to number one could have enough to deal for Fields. They would be interested in knowing what Poles has in mind.

Many team officials use the Combine to meet with teams and have discussions on possible trades. The same happened during the Senior Bowl when teams asked about Fields. Now he can gauge how much more interest there is as well as what a trade of the top pick could garner.

The quarterback issue is not the only big question Poles needs to answer

While the quarterback situation is taking all of the attention, there is another extremely important issue that Poles needs to resolve. If the quarterback issue is the number one thing for Poles, the situation with cornerback Jaylon Johnson is 1A.

Johnson was the Chicago Bears’ second-round pick in 2020. He has been a starter from Day 1 and has played well. In 2023, however, he had a breakout season. He was among the leaders in many areas. The stronger cornerback unit brought out the best in Johnson.

Early on, opposing quarterbacks decided to go away from targeting Johnson. In 2023, with Kyler Gordon settling in at slot corner and Tyrique Stevenson having a strong rookie season, quarterbacks had to target Johnson. They paid the price for doing so.

Johnson had career bests in completion percentage allowed (55.2 percent), yards per completion (8.7), yards per attempt (4.8), and passer rating (50.9). Also, he had four interceptions, a career high.

The Chicago Bears have a good young, athletic, and tough cornerback unit. Even their backups are tough to go against. Johnson is the anchor of the group. Losing him would be tough for the defense. Yes, the team could replace him. In fact, they have Terell Smith as a backup. He has the talent to start on many other teams.

The Chicago Bears need Johnson on their defense, though. He is the glue that keeps the unit together. He can shut down an entire side of the field. Quarterbacks have learned to try to avoid him. In his first two seasons, opposing quarterbacks targeted him 150 times. In the past two seasons, however, that total fell to 109.

The Chicago Bears’ secondary must play well. Every team in the NFC North has a good quarterback. Well, the Minnesota Vikings are an unknown. It is not known if they will re-sign Kirk Cousins. It is important to have a good secondary.

The Chicago Bears have a very good secondary. They led the league in interceptions in 2023. With an improved defensive line, the secondary’s play could get even better.

Negotiations were tough for a while

Johnson and the Chicago Bears had a tough time with negotiations. At one point, Johnson was so frustrated that he requested a trade. Poles granted the request. However, a proper deal did not occur.

Later, Johnson stated that he wanted to stay in Chicago. However, he understands the business part of the sport. He knows there is a chance he could go elsewhere.

Heart’s definitely in Chicago, mind’s definitely on the money.

There is a concern that a deal might not get done. However, some feel comfortable that something will get done. Brad Spielberger, salary cap specialist for Pro Football Focus and contributor for Overthecap.com, feels that a deal between the two parties will be made. A fan asked him a question about it and he Tweeted out his opinion.

Think Bears will get that one done… https://t.co/ouJtwscCSC — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) February 25, 2024

The recent increase in the salary cap helps in the process. The salary cap is now at $255.4 million. That was more than $12 million more than what was expected. According to Spotrac.com, the Chicago Bears have about $82.9 million in salary cap space. That amount ranks third in the league.

The extra money should help in the negotiations. Hopefully, they can come to an agreement.

There is another option

If the two sides cannot agree, there is another option to keep him in Chicago. Poles can place the franchise tag on Johnson. The franchise tag pays Johnson the average salaries of the top five players in his position.

That salary for 2024 is $19.8 million. It is for just one season, though. The Bears could do it all over again in 2025 but that amount takes a big jump.

Johnson is assured to stay in Chicago for at least half a season. If they cannot agree on a new deal, Poles likely won’t place another franchise tag. He will look to trade him for draft picks. Poles has until March 5th to decide on the tag. If they are still negotiating, Poles can place the tag and continue the talks.

Hopefully, Spielberger is correct and Johnson stays in Chicago for the long haul. He is one of the most important players on the Chicago Bears’ defense. If the Monsters of the Midway return, he will be a big reason.

