Long-time NFL columnist drops bombshell prediction on Chicago Bears 2024 draft moves

Another day another Chicago Bears NFL draft prediction. This one came from long-time NFL columnist Peter King. This column King wrote is significant because after it was published he announced his retirement from full-time sports writing. King decided to go out with a bang, his final column includes a wild Chicago Bears draft prediction.

In his column, King talks about what he thinks the Bears will do with their two first round picks. King believes that the Bears will trade down in the draft, more than once. He says he has no evidence to point towards this conclusion, he believes it will happen.

Here is the excerpt on the Bears from King’s column:

“I suppose the Bears are going to trade the top pick. I know nothing, but that seems to be the way the wind is blowing. What I say: The Bears could keep Justin Fields (and should), and trade the first pick down once or twice, and build the kind of supporting cast a team needs to contend. Suppose GM Ryan Poles traded the top pick down one spot to Washington (which would take Caleb Williams), and got the second pick, a second-round pick, and a 2025 first-round pick in return. Then suppose Poles traded the second pick to Atlanta at eight, and the Falcons picked one of the other quarterbacks. In return, Chicago gets the eighth pick, Atlanta’s second-round pick, and first- and second-round picks next year.” – Peter King

Is this a realistic trade for the Chicago Bears?

First of all, Peter King has no source for this prediction, it is simply that, a prediction.

With that out of the way, how realistic is a trade like this? Would teams really be willing to give the Bears this big of a haul for their two first round picks?

First of all, the number one overall pick. This pick is insanely valuable, the 2024 NFL draft class is loaded with talent at many positions. Receiver, quarterback, offensive line and defensive line are a few of the positional groups with multiple first round talents.

Teams are hungry for the number one pick in 2024. There are a handful of teams that are desperate for a good QB and may be willing to trade the farm to get one. Atlanta, Washington and New England come to mind as teams that are in need of a quarterback. All three of those teams could be potential suitors if Ryan Poles is interested in trading down from number one.

One think King says is right, the Chicago Bears have a chance to build an elite roster to contend in the upcoming draft. However, King’s scenario is all focused on that the Bears think Justin Fields has shown enough to be the long term answer.

Fields has shown incredible work ethic and commitment to improving since his rookie season. He is an elite rushing quarterback and is good at escaping from pressure. Up until this point Justin Fields still hasn’t proven he can be an elite passer. And as the Kansas City Chiefs continue to prove, you need an elite QB to win a Superbowl.

If Ryan Poles and the front office believe that Fields has done enough to secure his job, then King’s scenario becomes much more relevant.

The Chicago Bears have a once in a lifetime opportunity in the 2024 NFL draft. Everyone will continue to try and predict what the Bears will do. The only opinion that really matters is that of Ryan Poles and other Chicago Bears decision makers.

