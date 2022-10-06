Chicago Bears OC Luke Getsy takes shot at Justin Fields’ decision making

Luke Getsy’s offense has a low completion percentage

Balls hitting a wide receiver’s gloves and staying there for the duration of a play has been a rarity for freshman offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense this season. According to Next Gen Stats, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ completion percentage is the worst in the NFL for any player with at least 38 attempted passes this season. His completion percentage is just 50.7 heading into Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings.

One would think that percentage would be a cause for alarm for the Bears’ offense. And Getsy thinks it could be different. According to Adam Hoge of CHGO Sports, Getsy was asked about Fields’ low percentage in a press conference. Getsy faulted Fields’ decision-making for the passing percentage being…too high:

“He should have less than 50% because he should have thrown the about 6 or 8 of them away instead of taking some sacks,” Hoge quotes Luke Getsy as saying.

Confronted with Justin Fields' 50.7% completion percentage, #Bears OC Luke Getsy pointed out: “He should have less than 50% because he should have thrown about 6 or 8 of them away instead of taking some sacks." Love that comment. But also, not great! — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) October 6, 2022

Lower, seriously?

Is the Chicago Bears coaching staff going with nihilism?

Sure, Fields could throw some passes away or look for pass-downs. Those are obvious flaws in the second-year quarterbacks’ game, and it was something he was supposed to be working on from last season. But what Luke Getsy is admitting in that statement is one of a few things.

One, his route design sucks so bad an athletic quarterback can’t buy enough time for them to get open. Two, the talent at wide receiver, which Poles thought was kosher enough for Fields’ development, can’t get open or finish a catch. Three, the offensive line sucks so bad Fields can’t get enough time, even with his athleticism, to wait for a wide receiver to get open in his offense.

All of those things seem to be on the coaches and administration. It’s ridiculous that an offensive coordinator thinks his passing scheme should be under 50 percent in the NFL. Why can’t his play design and play calling allow for a passing game to be in the middle 60s, where many of the best quarterbacks throw?

