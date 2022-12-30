The Chicago Bears ruled one player out for New Year’s Day

The Chicago Bears had several players battling injuries this week. The Bears were seeing some progress from wide receivers Chase Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown this week, as they returned to practice Thursday. On Friday, the Bears ruled one offensive lineman out.

According to the Bears’ injury report, offensive guard Ja’Tyre Carter has been ruled out against the Lions. He’s dealing with a back injury. They listed linebacker Sterling Weatherford out as well. Claypool, St. Brown, and tight end Trevon Wesco are questionable for Sunday.

Good news for the Bears, offensive guards Teven Jenkins and Cody Whitehair do not have an injury designation for Sunday. They are expected to play against the Lions this week. The Bears will have better pass protection against the Lions than the group who were healthy enough to be put on the field for an NFL game on Christmas against the Buffalo Bills.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE